Jammu and Kashmir Recruitment 2019: Applicants are invited to apply for the 2700 Constable posts,1350 vacancies are available in two Border Battalion and remaining 1350 are in two Women Battalions under Jammu and Kashmir Police. Candidates are requested to visit the official website-jkpolice.gov.in, to know about future updates.

Jammu and Kashmir Recruitment 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Police has released recruitment notification for the post of Constables. 1350 vacancies are available in two Border Battalion (one each in Jammu Province and Kashmir Province) and remaining 1350 are in two Women Battalions (one Battalion each in Jammu/Kashmir Region). The starting date of the recruitment will be notified on its official website against 1350 Women Constable posts and the last date for submitting online applications shall be 30 days after the activation of the link. Candidates are requested to keep an eye upon the official website-jkpolice.gov.in

Candidates seeking to apply for the Jammu and Kashmir recruitment should have passed their matriculation exam and should be aged between 18 to 28 years.

Posts Vacant:

2700 posts vacant

Salary:

Rs.5200- Rs.20200

Age Limit:

18-28 Years

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Endurance Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Examination.

Procedure and Instructions for submission of the Application form:

1. The application form will be available on the JK Police website-jkpolice.gov.in

2. Candidates are advised to keep a soft copy and of their scanned Photograph and signature ready while filling the form.

3. Candidates need to deposit the fee amount of Rs.300/-through online or through Bank Challan (Amount once deposited would not be refunded)

4. If the payment is been done through Challan then a proof need to kept with them for future use.

5. Multiple applications from a candidate will be further rejected.

6. Link for the online submission of online application form will be notified separately on the JK Police website.

About Jammu and Kashmir Police:

In the year 1873 AD, the formal Police force came into existence with one Police officer Known as Kotwal and 14 Thanedars for Srinagar City. This nuclear force would control crime and take care of Law and order situations with help of securities, who were paid by the population out of their annual agricultural produce on a voluntary basis. The Police in J&K has undergone several re-organizations, The strength of Police in J&K in the year 1889-90 was just 1040, which further rose to 1570 in the year 1903 and forty years later, in 1943-44, the strength of J&K Police was 3179 its strength has gone to more than 83000 strong at present.

