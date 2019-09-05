Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal has released notifications for Research Associate, Project Assistant, and Other Posts. Candidates who are interested can appear for walk-in-interview on September 18, 2019.
About AMPRI:
Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal was instituted in May 1981 as “Regional Research Laboratory” (RRL) and officially started functioning from CSIR, New Delhi. The institute was then shifted to Bhopal and was located in the then Bhopal (now Barkatullah) University campus. It subsequently found a place in the present premises in December 1983. The premise which was originally built to accommodate a Cooperative Training College. The laboratory initially had about 15 scientists, with 10 of them specializing in metallurgy/materials science. This was the core strength of the institute at that time.
AMPRI recruitment 2019: Important Date
Date of Walk-in-Interview: September 18, 2019
AMPRI recruitment 2019: Bhopal Vacancy Details
3 positions available for Junior Research Fellow
01 position available for Project Assistant-III
03 position available for Project Assistant-II
01 position available for Research Associate
AMPRI recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for various posts
Educational Qualification:
Junior Research Fellow:
B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc. (Physics/Chemistry) OR M.E./M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with 55 percent marks and NET/GATE/JEST Exam qualified.
Project Assistant-III:
B.E./B.Tech. OR M.E./M.Tech. in (Electronics/Instrumentation/Electrical & Electronics/Computer Engineering with 55 percent marks and 02 years of experience in Electronics circuit design, simulation, PCB design, and related fields.
Project Assistant-II:
B.E./B.Tech. Degree in Mechanical/Civil/Structural Engineering/Metallurgy/Material Science with 55 percent marks.
Research Associate:
B.E./M.Tech. (Civil/Design) with 55 percent marks OR Ph.D. in Polymer Composites/Polymer Engineering.
AMPRI recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for AMPRI
Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 18 September 2019 Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Hoshangabad Road, Habibganj Naka, Bhopal 462064 (Madhya Pradesh).
Click here for the direct link of website