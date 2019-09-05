AMPRI Recruitment 2019: Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal is inviting the interested candidates for Walk-In interviews for the posts of research associate, project assistant and other posts available, scroll down to get all the details.

AMPRI Recruitment 2019: Walk-In interviews for research associate, project assistant and other posts available, check details

Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Bhopal has released notifications for Research Associate, Project Assistant, and Other Posts. Candidates who are interested can appear for walk-in-interview on September 18, 2019.

About AMPRI:

Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal was instituted in May 1981 as “Regional Research Laboratory” (RRL) and officially started functioning from CSIR, New Delhi. The institute was then shifted to Bhopal and was located in the then Bhopal (now Barkatullah) University campus. It subsequently found a place in the present premises in December 1983. The premise which was originally built to accommodate a Cooperative Training College. The laboratory initially had about 15 scientists, with 10 of them specializing in metallurgy/materials science. This was the core strength of the institute at that time.

AMPRI recruitment 2019: Important Date

Date of Walk-in-Interview: September 18, 2019

AMPRI recruitment 2019: Bhopal Vacancy Details

3 positions available for Junior Research Fellow

01 position available for Project Assistant-III

03 position available for Project Assistant-II

01 position available for Research Associate

AMPRI recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for various posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Research Fellow:

B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc. (Physics/Chemistry) OR M.E./M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with 55 percent marks and NET/GATE/JEST Exam qualified.

Project Assistant-III:

B.E./B.Tech. OR M.E./M.Tech. in (Electronics/Instrumentation/Electrical & Electronics/Computer Engineering with 55 percent marks and 02 years of experience in Electronics circuit design, simulation, PCB design, and related fields.

Project Assistant-II:

B.E./B.Tech. Degree in Mechanical/Civil/Structural Engineering/Metallurgy/Material Science with 55 percent marks.

Research Associate:

B.E./M.Tech. (Civil/Design) with 55 percent marks OR Ph.D. in Polymer Composites/Polymer Engineering.

AMPRI recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for AMPRI

Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 18 September 2019 Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Hoshangabad Road, Habibganj Naka, Bhopal 462064 (Madhya Pradesh).

Click here for the direct link of website

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App