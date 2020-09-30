AMU 2020 admissions: Aligarh Muslim University 2020 Admission Test for the undergraduate degree and diploma courses has offered by the University will now be held on November 29.

The Aligarh Muslim University 2020 Admission Test for the undergraduate degree and diploma courses has offered by the University will now be held on November 29. These courses include Architecture, Art, Commerce, Engineering and Science.

The entrance tests for these courses were earlier supposed to start on November 1 with the first one being the entrance test for the engineering diploma. The Aligarh Muslim University 2020 Admission Test is to be conducted in offline method, that is, students will have to physically appear the exam centre for the exam. The notice from the university also said that the option for a candidate to change his/her exam centre will be available from October 1 to 7.

The Admit Cards for the exam should probably be uploaded before or on November 22 at amucontrollerexams.com. The dates for the entrance tests of postgraduate courses have not yet been announced. Candidates who manage to clear the exam with the required cut-offs will be able to attend the courses at the University.

Also read: UPSC Civil Services Exam Supreme Court: No relief for UPSC aspirants, plea to postpone prelims dismissed

Also read: RRB NTPC 2020: Application status closes today, here’s how to check

The notice from the University read that the dates of the entrance exams have been rescheduled as per the notification issued by the Bihar State Assembly Election, 2020 by the Election Commission of India and upcoming important festivals in India such as Diwali.

This is being done to allow students from the State of Bihar and other students who celebrate these festivals to appear for the entrance exams without any difficulty.

Also read: NEET Result 2020 to be declared on October 12 @ntaneet.nic.in: Here’s how to download scorecard, Cut Off Marks and eligibility