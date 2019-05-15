AMU BA LLB admit cards 2019 released: Steps to download admit cards from amucontrollerexams.com

Candidates appearing in the AMU BA LLB examination can download the admit cards from its official website amucontrollerexams.com. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit cards.

AMU BA LLB Admit Card 2019: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the admit cards for the BA LLB examination on its official website amucontrollerexams.com. Candidates, who plans to appear for the BA LLB entrance examination, can download the admit cards from the official website. Candidates not carrying admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Here is a step-by-step guide to download AMU BA LLB admit cards 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of AMU – amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘Download Admit Card’ on the homepage

Step 3: Select the programme from the drop-down box and enter the application number

Step 4: Download and print the AMU BA LLB admit card

While downloading the admit card, candidates must make sure to cross check their name, category, examination, reporting time, duration and date of exam, photograph and signature, examination centre name and address and instructions given on the admit card. Candidates appearing for the admission test will also need to carry a valid ID proof besides admit card. The ID proof could be any of the following: Voters ID, Aadhar card, PAN card, passport and driving license. Candidates will need to keep their admit cards safe till the exam is over. The candidates without their admit cards will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

About Aligarh Muslim University (AMU):

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is a central university established in 1875. Its main campus is located in Aligarh city in Uttar Pradesh. It has three other campuses at Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar).

