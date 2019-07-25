AMU Recruitment 2019: The candidates who are looking for jobs of accountant, attendant and other posts can apply online at Aligarh Muslim University's website @ www.amu.ac.in.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has invited job applications for various posts including accountant, attendant, and others. The eligible candidates who are willing to work with the university can apply online though AMU’s official website @ www.amu.ac.in. As per the reports, the candidates can apply online for the vacant position before August 17, 2019.

Below is the detailed list of vacant posts at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with the number of candidates required.

Number of vacancies at the Aligarh Muslim University:

GIS/GPS Surveyors: 15 Posts

Accountant: 01 Post

Computer Analysist/Operator: 01 Post

Attendants (Field/office): 04 Posts

The candidates who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts need to match the eligibility criteria set by the university.

Eligibility criteria for the accountant, attendant and other vacant posts:

The candidates applying for the GIS/GPS surveyors posts need to have MSc degree in Geology, Geography, Remote sensing, and GIS/B.Tech/B.E. knowledge to handling GPS.

The candidates who are looking forward to apply for the accountant’s post need to have a graduation degree with some experience. The candidates who have an expert in handling accounting work will be given preference during the selection process.

For the Computer Analysist/Operator job, aspirants need to have a B.Tech./B.Com/BCA/MCA degree. (Preference will be given to those candidates who have the knowledge to handle hardware & software/data entry/Ms-word)

Field/office Attendants: The candidates who are looking forward to apply for attendants job should have passed the high school and should be able to handle the office and fieldwork work.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Online on or before August 17, 2019.

