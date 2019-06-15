The well renowned academic program ''Super 30" has again come out with flying colors with 18 of its Super-30 students cracking the JEE Advanced entrance examination. Run by notable mathematician Anand Kumar, it provides free coaching to 30 students from most backward and underprivileged backgrounds every year.

Super 30 is a well known and highly acclaimed academic program run by Mathematician Anand Kumar in which he selects every year 30 meritorious students from the economically weak backgrounds and prepares them for the challenging IIT entrance examinations. During this entire academic training programme, students are provided free coaching, food, and maintenance. Since the past many years, the academic training program has given hundreds of IITians to the country.

All this has come ahead of the release of Hrithik Roshan starring flick ‘Super 30’ which is inspired and based on the real-life story of academician Anand Kumar, his journey and his motivation to help out the most economically backward students in the country to crack one of the most challenging entrance examinations in India.

The film is slated for a release on June 2 and will be giving the viewers an insight about the journey and struggle of Anand Kumar and his efforts in making students achieve stupendous success.

