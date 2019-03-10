Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2019: Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Limited has released the applications for the post of clerk and other Posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 30 April 2019 on the official website anscbank.and.nic.in. They can also send the applications along with other necessary documents directly to the Managing Director, Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd., Head Office,98, Maulana Azad Road, Port Blair, Pin –744101
Vacancy Details for Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank:
Hardware Engineer (EDP)-04 Posts
Computer Assistant-04 Posts
Junior Auditor-06 Posts
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-15 Posts
Clerk-71 Posts
Educational Qualification for Clerk and Other Posts:
.Clerk-Pass in All India Senior School Certificate (12th Standard) or from its equivalent recognised Board. One year Diploma Course in Computer Operation/Application from a Recognised Institution
.Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)- 10th Pass with Computer Knowledge
.Junior Auditor-B.Com degree with not less than 03 years experience in the field of Finance and, Accountancy in a Chartered/Cost Accountant from any Banking Institutions.
.Hardware Engineer (EDP)-Diploma in Computer Science, Diploma/Certificate Programme in
Hardware. An engineer from a recognized Institute or University
.Computer Assistant-BCA/B.Sc Computer Science/Diploma in Hardware and Software Engineering from recognised Institute or University
Age Limitation:
.Male: 18-33 years
.Female: 18-38 years
Note: Candidates are requested to apply on or before 30 April 2019.
