Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2019: The applications for the post of Clerk and Other Posts have been released by the Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Limited at anscbank.and.nic.in. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 30th April, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the post by sending the applications along with other necessary documents directly to the Managing Director.

Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2019: Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Limited has released the applications for the post of clerk and other Posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 30 April 2019 on the official website anscbank.and.nic.in. They can also send the applications along with other necessary documents directly to the Managing Director, Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd., Head Office,98, Maulana Azad Road, Port Blair, Pin –744101

Vacancy Details for Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Bank:

Hardware Engineer (EDP)-04 Posts

Computer Assistant-04 Posts

Junior Auditor-06 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-15 Posts

Clerk-71 Posts

Educational Qualification for Clerk and Other Posts:

.Clerk-Pass in All India Senior School Certificate (12th Standard) or from its equivalent recognised Board. One year Diploma Course in Computer Operation/Application from a Recognised Institution

.Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)- 10th Pass with Computer Knowledge

.Junior Auditor-B.Com degree with not less than 03 years experience in the field of Finance and, Accountancy in a Chartered/Cost Accountant from any Banking Institutions.

.Hardware Engineer (EDP)-Diploma in Computer Science, Diploma/Certificate Programme in

Hardware. An engineer from a recognized Institute or University

.Computer Assistant-BCA/B.Sc Computer Science/Diploma in Hardware and Software Engineering from recognised Institute or University

Age Limitation:

.Male: 18-33 years

.Female: 18-38 years

Note: Candidates are requested to apply on or before 30 April 2019.

