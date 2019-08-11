Andhra Bank Recruitment 2019: Andhra Bank has invited applications for the posts of Sub Staff. Interested candidates can apply for the post till August 31, in the prescribed format.

Andhra Bank Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Candidates applying for the post must note that the last date for submission of application is 31 August 2019

Andhra Bank Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

According to the notification released by the Bank, there are 30 Sub Staff vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates should also note that they have to fulfil the criteria for applying to the posts.

Andhra Bank Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Sub Staff Post

Educational Qualification: Those who wish to apply should have passed 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized education board.

Age limit: Candidates must be in the age bracket of18 – 25 years (Age relaxation as per govt. rules)

Click on this link to download the official notification PDF:

How to apply for Andhra Bank Jobs 2019?

All the candidates interested to submit their filled up application must send their applications by post on the following adress – “The Zonal Manager, Andhra Bank, HR Department, Zonal Office Srikakulam Venkatapuram Junction, Near Simhadwaram, Srikakulam – 532005”. The applications should reach the address latest by August 31, 2019. Hence, candidates must send the applications much before the last date to avoid the risk of cancellation of the applications.

