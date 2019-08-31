Andhra Bank Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of security sub staff for the vacancies under ST category. Interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format by today that is, August 31, 2019. A total of 22 vacant posts are on offer and he/ she should be a pass out of class 10 standard or its equivalent irrespective of the board from which he/ she is qualified.

Check out the vacancy details

Visakhapatnam District: 7 Posts

Vizianagaram District: 9

Srikakulam District: 6 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for Andhra Bank Recruitment 2019 Security Officer Posts

Andhra Bank Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

He/ she should be a pass out of class 10 standard or its equivalent irrespective of the board from which he/she is qualified. He/ she should have passed the local language as one of the subjects in class 10. He/she should possess basic reading/writing knowledge of English and the local language of the concerned State.

Andhra Bank Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Minimum age is 18 and the maximum age is 25 years

Andhra Bank Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Candidates need to submit their applications along with their attested copies of certificates in support of age, qualification along with transfer certificate/school leaving certificate from the institution caste, place of domicile, disability etc, to the zonal manager, Andhra Bank, HR Department, Zonal office on or before August 31, 2019.

Pay Scale: Pay scale fo Rs. 9560-325/4-10860-410/5-12910-490/4-14870-570/3-16580-655/3-18545 plus dearness allowance and other allowances/perquisites permissible under the Bipartite settlement or any award or law for time being in force or made from time to time.

Other Requirements

a) SC/ST Category: Candidates should submit caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

(b) OBC Category: Candidates should submit their latest caste certificate (not more than one year from the date of notification) issued by the competent authority containing the non-creamy layer clause. Their class should be included in the central list of other backward classes. Otherwise, their candidature under OBC category shall not be considered.

(c) Persons with Disability: Percentage of disability should not be less than 40 per cent in any case. A certificate to that effect issued by a medical board / medical authority constituted by the Central / State Government should be enclosed.

