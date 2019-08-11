Andhra Bank is hiring for the posts of sub staff. Candidates can check the official website for the posts. Candidates can check the official website and check all the details in the application and fill up the same mentioned in the application.

Andhra Bank is hiring for the posts of sub staff. The interested candidates can check the official website for the posts. Candidates can check the official website and apply for the posts. The last date for the submission of application is August 31, 2019. There are around 30 posts of sub staff up to to the given date.

In the application, candidates should mention his or her name in the capital letters as prescribed by the bank. The candidates should fill up the address date mentioned in the application. Contact number, father or husbands name, date of birth, religion should be given in the application form. The candidate needs to fill all the details.

The candidates should have passed 10th class. The age limit for the given posts is between 18-25 years. The interested candidates can apply for the posts by sending the applications to the Zonal Manager, Andhra Bank, HR Department, Zonal Office Srikakulam Venkatapiram Junction, near Simhadwaram, Srikakulam-532005.

The bank has maintained the upper age limit should be relaxed to the extent mentioned for the SC or ST, OBC, and ex-servicemen.

The interested candidates who want to apply for the posts should have the domicile of the district. The interested candidates have been advised to bring all the necessary documents along with them on the date of interview.

The final result will be declared after the interview date. The interview date will be published after the completion of the application process. All the candidate’s who failed to submit an application will not be entitled to appear for the interview.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App