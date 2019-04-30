AP ECET Answer key 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur will release the AP ECET Answer key 2019 tomorrow on its official website. Candidates can check how to download the Answer Keys and file objections. The last date to fill the objections against wrong answer keys is May 3, 2019.

Moreover, the candidates can file objections against wrong answer keys through the official website of the authority. The last date for filing of objections has been scheduled for May 3, 2019.

How to check and download the AP ECET Answer key 2019?

Candidates need to log in to the university’s official website as mentioned above – https://www.jntua.ac.in/

Candidates need to click on the link AP ECET 2019 Answer Keys on the homepage

On clicking on the link, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, look for the link to get the answer key and click on it

Candidates should click on the link and wait for the answer key pdf to download

Take a print out of the pdf to check the keys

The answer keys of AP ECET 2019 will be available along with the question papers on the official website of the University. Candidates must note that they have to give proofs along with their answer keys to file for objection otherwise, their application would not be entertained by the authority.

