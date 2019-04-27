AP ICET Answer Keys 2019: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) exam answer keys have been published on the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps on how to download the AP ICET Answer Keys 2019 given below.

AP ICET Answer Keys 2019: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) was conducted on April 26, 2019, and the answer keys for the same has been released through the official website – sche.ap.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the AP ICET Answer Keys 2019 which is now available on the website of APICET. Candidates must note that the result of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) has been scheduled to be declared on May 6, 2019.

How to check the AP ICET Answer Keys 2019?

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test – sche.ap.gov.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “AP ICET 2019 Answer Keys” on the homepage

On clicking, a PDF file will open displaying the answer key

Download the AP ICET Answer Keys 2019 and take a printout for future use

Here’s the link to download the AP ICET Answer Keys 2019 directly from the official website: https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

