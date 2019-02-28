APICET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AISCHE) has released a notification inviting applications for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test or APICET 2019 on its official website. Candidates can check the steps to download the notification given below.

APICET 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AISCHE) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test or APICET 2019 through a notification released on its official website – apsche.org. According to reports in a leading website, the last date for submission of the application through the official website has been scheduled for March 27, 2019. All those who are interested to appear in the upcoming examination may fill up the application form within the stipulated time.

However, it has also been notified that applications can be submitted with late fee after the last date mentioned for submission. The said fee is Rs. 2000. Candidates can download the official notification and go through the necessary details before applying online. Candidates can also check the instructions to download the notification given here.

How to check the official notification of APICET 2019?

1. Log in to the official website of (AISCHE)

2. Search for the link that reads APICET 2019 notification download on the homepage and click on it

3. Candidates will be taken to a new window

4. A pdf will appear on the screen

5. Download the same and go through it

6. Take a print out of the pdf for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the APICET 2019 official notification: AISCHE AP ICET 2019 Notification

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More