APPSC Recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for various posts through its official website. All those who are interested and look for opportunities in the government sector in the state of Andhra Pradesh can now check the official website of Andhra Pradesh and download the recruitment notification and go through the same before applying for to the vacant positions – psc.ap.gov.in

As per reports in a leading daily, the vacancies are for the posts of Junior Lecturer (JL), Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) Grade 2 in AP Works Accounts Service, Assistant Telugu Translator in Legislature Secretariat service and Agricultural Officer (AO) in the AP agriculture service.

How to download the notification online?

Visit the official website of APPSC

Candidates need to search for the notification link on the homepage and click on it

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a pdf

Go through all the details in the pdf and take a print out of it for reference if necessary

Candidates can log into the official website of the Commission directly by clicking on this link: https://psc.ap.gov.in/

