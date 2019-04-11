Andhra Pradesh APSCHE UG/PG counselling 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the counselling schedule for sanction of the undergraduate and the postgraduate courses in the private colleges.

Andhra Pradesh APSCHE UG/PG counselling 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the counselling schedule for sanction of the undergraduate and the postgraduate courses in the private colleges. The counselling is scheduled from April 23 to April 25, 2019, at the council office situated at the Guntur district. The existing private un-aided degree colleges who submitted their proposals for sanctioning of UG and PG courses for the year 2019-20 are informed that the counselling and rectification of the deficiencies in proposals are scheduled from April 23 to April 25 at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, I and II floors, NRI Block (C-block), Sree Mahendra Enclave, Opposite SBI, adjacent to NH-16, Tadepalli, Guntur District- 522501, as per the schedule given mentioned in the official notification.

Schedule for the Andhra Pradesh APSCHE UG/PG counselling 2019:

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, also known as BIEAP is going to announce the results of the first year and the second year of examination on April 12, 2019. The students who has appeared in the examination can access the results through the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), bieap.gov.in.

The candidates can check the results by visiting official websites including tsbie.cgg.gov.in and the results.cgg.gov.in. In addition, top that the results will be available at goresults.net, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, educationandhra.com, exametc.com and bieap.gov.in.

About BIEAP:

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, AP was founded in 1971, in order to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in the state of Andhra Pradesh and to specify the courses and study matter. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country which adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education.

