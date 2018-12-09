Andhra Pradesh Board Exam date sheet 2018: The class 10 date sheet or exam timetable has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Board on the official website bseap.org by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams will begin from March 18 and end on April 2, 2019.

Andhra Pradesh Board Exam date sheet 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board has released the class 10 date sheet or exam timetable on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh bseap.org. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams will begin from March 18 and end on April 2, 2019. According to the official statement, the students will be attempting a different set of question papers for each subject. The candidature can be cancelled if any student attempts answers to a wrong set of assigned question paper.

The candidates can be disqualified too if he/she appears at the wrong centre than the one allotted will also be disqualified.

Check out the AP SSC exams 2019 syllabus in detail

English

Prepositions, Conjunctions, Verb, Adjective, Tenses, Sentences, Transformation of Sentences, Reading Comprehension, Punctuation, Articles, Vocabulary, Writing.

Mathematics

Sets, Polynomials, Real Numbers, Pair of Linear, Quadratic Equations, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Probability, Statistics.

Science

Physics

Heat, Light- Reflection and Refraction, Magnetism, Electric Current

Chemistry

Acids, Bases, Salts, Atomic Structure, Chemical Reactions, Metallurgy, Carbon and its compounds

Biology

Sexual Reproduction, Genetics, DNA, Evolution

Social Science

History

Partition and Independence, Independence movement, The World Wars, Industrialisation, Trade and Globalization

Geography

Climate of India, Indian Rivers, Agriculture, Water resources, Mineral resources, Power resources

Economics

Indian Economy- Role and sector, Ideas of Development, Production, Employment, Consumer Awareness.

