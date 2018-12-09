Andhra Pradesh Board Exam date sheet 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board has released the class 10 date sheet or exam timetable on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh bseap.org. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams will begin from March 18 and end on April 2, 2019. According to the official statement, the students will be attempting a different set of question papers for each subject. The candidature can be cancelled if any student attempts answers to a wrong set of assigned question paper.
The candidates can be disqualified too if he/she appears at the wrong centre than the one allotted will also be disqualified. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited the applications for the recruitment of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors IN AP Transport Subordinate Service for 23 vacancies. Candidates should have a degree or diploma in Automobile Engineer or a degree in Mechanical Engineering are eligible for the test.
Check out the AP SSC exams 2019 syllabus in detail
English
Prepositions, Conjunctions, Verb, Adjective, Tenses, Sentences, Transformation of Sentences, Reading Comprehension, Punctuation, Articles, Vocabulary, Writing.
Mathematics
Sets, Polynomials, Real Numbers, Pair of Linear, Quadratic Equations, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Probability, Statistics.
Science
Physics
Heat, Light- Reflection and Refraction, Magnetism, Electric Current
Chemistry
Acids, Bases, Salts, Atomic Structure, Chemical Reactions, Metallurgy, Carbon and its compounds
Biology
Sexual Reproduction, Genetics, DNA, Evolution
Social Science
History
Partition and Independence, Independence movement, The World Wars, Industrialisation, Trade and Globalization
Geography
Climate of India, Indian Rivers, Agriculture, Water resources, Mineral resources, Power resources
Economics
Indian Economy- Role and sector, Ideas of Development, Production, Employment, Consumer Awareness.
