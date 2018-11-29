Andhra Pradesh Board Examination 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the date sheet and schedule for Class 11 and Class 12 examination 2019. The students may check and download the date sheet and schedule from board's official website @ bieap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Board Examination 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (Andhra Pradesh Board Examination 2019: ) has shared the full-fledged schedule for the Intermediate Public Examination 2019, Part I and Part II on their official website @ bieap.gov.in. The APBIE has also released the date sheet early to help the students of Class 11 and Class 12 to properly arrange and revise the syllabus. According to the official notification, the date sheet for Class 11, part 1, will commence from February 27 and class 12, part II examination, has will be conducted from February 28, 2019. The examination board has set the morning sessions, 9 am to 12 pm, for the examination of both the classes.

State Minister of HRD, Srinivas Rao, released the AP Intermediate Exam 2019 exam schedule and extended his best wishes to the students. The reports suggest that around 10.6 lakh students from both the classes are expected to appear for 2019 examinations. The official notification added that the practical examination will start before the main examination, February 1 to February 20, 2019. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education also known as Directorate of Government Examinations is an autonomous body under the Andhra Pradesh’s Department of Education.

Here are the steps to download the date sheet and schedule for Class 11, 12 Andhra Pradesh Board Examination 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board— bieap.gov.in.

Step 2: click on the relevant link.

Step 3: A box with all exam titles will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF file shared by the Andhra Pradesh Board.

Step 5: Plan your revision according to the examination dates.

