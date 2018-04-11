Andhra Pradesh Second Year Intermediate Results will be declared on April 12 at 10:30AM. Results will be made available on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) - bieap.gov.in. Students can also get the results via SMS on their mobile phones.

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Final Year Results 2018 is all set to be out on April 12 at 10:30AM, as per the official website of the state board, Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) – bieap.gov.in. According to reports, the second year examination of the Intermediate class had been conducted from March 1 untill March 19 this year, where around 457292 students had registered for the AP state board second year intermediate exams.

Moreover, if a student had appeared for the examination and are waiting for the results, given below are the details through which the student can access their results online. Students have to check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Education Board – bieap.gov.in.

Follow these steps to avail your Intermediate 2018 results online:

Got to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Education Board – bieap.gov.in. Click on the link- AP Intermediate Results 2018, which will direct you to the next page Now provide your Roll Number and other necessary details required and press enter Your results will be displayed onscreen Now download the result and take a print out of the same for further references

Another alternative is to get your Result on your mobile via SMS



Meanwhile, the first year intermediate results will be out on April 13 at 3:00 pm and Students can get their results through an SMS on their mobile phones. These are the steps to get Andhra Inter First Year (Class 11) Result 2018 via SMS

Type ‘APGEN2′ give space then write your Registration Number’ and send it to the ‘56263’

For Example: APGEN2 REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263

Since there will be a huge traffic on after the declaration of the results, students might face difficulty in accessing their result through the official website. In that case, students can use the IVR system, which provides results via phone call or another option is to get the results directly from the respective school websites.

