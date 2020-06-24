Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh recently said in a conference that a decision on conducting undergraduate and postgraduate degree exams will be taken soon.

The government of Andhra Pradesh will soon come up with a decision on conducting AP degree exams 2020. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said in a video conference that a decision on holding the final semester exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students will be taken anytime soon. The meeting was held through video conferencing with Higher Education Council members and vice-chancellors in attendance across the state. Solutions and ways to conduct semester exams were discussed in this meeting.

The purpose of this conference was to discuss the challenges that are being faced by students and authorities in Covid times. In the meeting, the education Minister said, “they would be convey the final decision to the Chief Minister after weighing the pros and cons of the views presented on the issue by different sections. The decision on UG and PG courses across Andhra Pradesh will come out soon.

Also, the SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh (AP SSC), which were to begin from 10 July 2020, have been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Education Minister said, they tried their best to conduct the SSC examinations from July 10 and made changes to the exam pattern to reduce exposure of students to infections. However, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed them to cancel the examinations.

Also read: CBSE Board exam 2020: Decision on remaining board exams to be out on Thursday

Also read: Telangana TS SSC result 2020 declared by BSE, here’s how you can check your result

Even if the students couldn’t score the marks that were required to pass, they will be promoted to the next class. In the state of Andhra Pradesh, 6 lakh students were to appear for AP SSC exams. The exams were canceled twice in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Before this decision was made, parents, students, and various other organisations were continuously asking the government to cancel the exams.

Also read: Delhi University to conduct live webinar on admission process

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App