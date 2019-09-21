Andhra Pradesh DSC TRT Recruitment Result 2019: The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, today announced the TET, TETcumTRTresult. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check the result on the official website of Commissioner of School Education or direct link has been given below.

Andhra Pradesh DSC TRT Recruitment Result 2019: Teacher recruitment exams or TET, TETcumTRT result is out, Today Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh announced TET result. Candidates who appeared in the TET examination can now check the result on the official website of CSE or click on the link apdsc.apcfss.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that around 7,675 vacancies were announced by the Commissioner of School Education out of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad Schools. Candidates are advised to download the TET result or take a hard copy of it for future use.

Follow the steps to check AP DSC TRT, TRTcumTET teacher recruitment result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Message Board

Step 3: Click on the link, next to the certificate for a certificate or School education

Step 4: A new page will appear

Step 5: To access the result candidates need to enter the hall ticket number

Step 6: The result will appear in a PDF format

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use.

DIRECT LINK : CLICK HERE

The officials of Commissioner of School Education has also announced Provisional Selections list and Call letter for confirmation of data submitted online. For further queries candidates can also contact the officials of Commissioner of School Education- Help Line Numbers: 9121148061, 9121148062.

