Andhra Pradesh ICET 2019 admit card: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the admit card or hall ticket for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2019 at its official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 (Wednesday), 2019 in two shifts, the morning shift will begin at 10 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm. It will be a two and a half an hour exam.

Andhra Pradesh ICET 2019 admit card: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the admit card for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2019 on its official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 26, Wednesday, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- morning shift and afternoon shift. Morning shift examwill begin at 10 am and the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm. The duration of the examination is two and a half an hour exam.

AP ICET hall ticket 2019: Check steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP ICET 19 that is the third yellow box

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: On the same page, click on the link ‘ Download hall ticket’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will appear

The link has been activated. Download it for future use. Check out the direct link here.

AP ICET hall ticket 2019: Important note

It is necessary for the candidates to download the hall ticket as candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

AP ICET hall ticket 2019: Important dates

Answer key- April 26, 2019 at 6 pm

Result- (tentative date) May 6, 2019 (Monday) at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

Last Date for receiving objections on answer keys: April 29, 2019 5pm (Monday)

This Common Entrance Test (APICET 2019) is conducted for the admission of the candidates into first year of MBA/MCA course and second-year lateral entry into MCA courses in University colleges and their affiliated colleges.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More