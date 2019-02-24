AP Intermediate Admit Card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released @ the Hall Tickets of 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate Exam to be conducted by the authority on its official website - jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. Check the direct link to download the admit cards given below.

AP Inter Admit Card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd-year examination to be conducted by the Board from February 27, 2019, on its offcial website – bieap.gov.in. All the candidates whoa re going to appear in the examination this year are advised to visit the official website of the Board and download the admit cards by following the instructions given below.

According to the scheduled released by the Board earlier, the examination has been scheduled to start from February 27 for class 11 and February 28, 2019, for class 12. The candidates who have not yet checked the dates of the examination can do the same by visiting the official website. The direct link to go to the official website of the Board has been given here:

How to download the Admit Card or Hall Tickets?

Step 1: Visit the official website as mentioned above

Step 2: Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Step 3: Here, search for the link that reads, “AP Inter Admit Card 2019 download” and click on it

Step 4: Now, on clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

Step 5: Here, enter the registration number and submit

Step 6: The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 7: Download the same and take print out of the same for future use

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) and download the Admit card of upcoming 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate Examination: https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in/

