Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will conduct 1st-year examinations for class 11 begins today. While the examinations for class 12th will begin from February 28. The timings for both part I (class 11) and part II (class 12) exams will begin from 9 am to 12 noon. Here is the important note for the students, they need to carefully check all the details prior to reaching to the examination centre. The students have to reach the examination by 8:30 am. The reporting time for the examination is 8:45 am. This is the fixed time, the students have to appear for the examination, as per the timings.

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year exams: Important points to remember

Banned items: Watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets are prohibited in the examination hall. Your exam paper may be cancelled, if it is found in the pocket.

Leave on time: Always reach the examination centre 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam. It’s better to reach on time rather than late to not to miss out the paper.

Examination centre: Check carefully the examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid the last minute rush.

No new topics: Get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. Do not start a new topic at the last minute. It is required to stay peaceful and relaxed to perform well on the next day.

Maintain a positive attitude: Always maintain a positive attitude. Try to stay calm and composed. Take a deep breath and have belief in your preparations.



Time management: No need to spend more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. Move on to the next question, in case you are confused in the beginning, attempt them in the end.

