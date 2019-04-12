Manabadi AP Inter Results 2019, Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2019, BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result 2019: A total of 10.27 lakh students appeared for the exam. Reports says more than 5.10 lakh students appeared for the 1st year while over 5.17 students appeared for second year exam out of the total 10.27 lakh students.

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2019: : The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to declare the results of 1st, 2nd-year examinations today (on Friday, April 12, 2019). B Uday Lakshmi, secretary, BIEAP, is scheduled to release the results at 11 am at the conference hall inside Andhra Pradesh Secretariat in Amaravathi, reports said. The students, who had appeared the examination, can check the results through the official website bieap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in,educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh, had conducted the intermediate 1st and 2nd year (class 11 and class 12) exams in March 2019. A total of 10.27 lakh students appeared for the exam. Reports sais more than 5.10 lakh students appeared for the 1st year while over 5.17 students appeared for second year exam out of the total 10.27 lakh students.

BIEAP intermediate results: Students can access their scores at these websites

– results.apcfss.in

– examresults.net

– goresults.net

– manabadi.com

– manabadi.co.in

– exametc.com

– educationandhra.com

– bieap.gov.in

– results.cgg.gov.in

Here are the steps to check BIEAP results on Mobile phone:

– Open a browser on your mobile

– Type the official website in the address bar

– Wait for the homepage to load

– Click on the link that reads ‘click here for results’

– You will be redirected to a new page

– In the provided fields enter the required details

– Click on ‘Submit’

– Your result will be displayed on the screen

Here are the steps to check BIEAP results on computer:

– Visit the official website – bieap.gov.in

– Click on the link for results

– In the provided fields enter the required details

– Click on ‘Submit’ and check your result

Here are the steps to check BIEAP results on SMS:

Type- APGEN1 Registration Number and send it to 5626

Type- APVOC1 Registartion Number and send it to 56263

BIEAP Grades System and what does it mean:

– Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade

– Students securing 81 to 90 marks will be given A2 grade

– Students securing 71-80 marks will be given B1 grade

– Students securing 61 to 70 will be given marks B2 grade

– Students securing 51 to 60 will be given marks C1 grade

– Students securing 41-50 C2 will be given marks grade

– Students securing 35 to 40 marks will be given D grade

– Students securing 35 marks would be considered FAIL

