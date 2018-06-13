The Andhra Pradesh Board has declared the results of Intermediate Supplementary exam results for Senior Secondary first year and second year on its official website. The results can be now downloaded from the website bieap.gov.in by the candidates who had appeared for the exam.

AP Intermediate Supply Results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh 2018 Intermediate Supplementary exam results for Senior Secondary first year and second year has been declared on the official website of the state board. The results were announced by the state education minister Ganta Srinivasarao of Andhra Pradesh. Students can now check their AP Intermediate Supply 2018 results at bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

According to reports, the overall pass percentage of Inter supply exams stands at 73% excluding the vocational. The district wise pass percentage has been recorded to be 84% at Krishna district 72% at Nellore and Guntur standing at 76% this year. The Andhra Pradesh Board had conducted the annual exams of first and second year for the academic year 2017-18 during February and March this year and the results for the same was declared April 2018.

However, for those who could not clear the examination appeared for the Supplementary examination conducted by the Board once again during the month of May, 2018. The results for Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary exams of the first and second year are available on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official website of the AP Board, then they can also avail their results through other third party websites such as manabadi.com.

Steps to check AP Intermediate Supply Results 2018 are given below:

Log on to the official website, bieap.gov.in or rtgs.ap.gov.in On the home page, Check for the link that read, AP Inter Supply Results 2018 and click on the same Students will be directed to a new page Enter your roll number and other necessary details and submit Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out if necessary for future reference

