The Andhra Pradesh for health, medical and family welfare department has invited the applications for a total of 155 vacancies at the post of nurses on the official website cfw.ap.nic.in. The interested candidates will appear for exam of 100 marks. Of which 15 percent marks are alloted to the staff nurses working on a contractual basis.

Andhra Pradesh nurse recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh for health, medical and family welfare department has invited the applications from eligible female candidates for recruitment at the post of nurses on the official website cfw.ap.nic.in. There are a total number of 155 vacancies. The interested candidates can apply on the official website

The candidates are requested to send their application by post addressed to their respective zones. The last date to send the applications is March 5, 2019, till 5 pm. The candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam of 100 marks. Of which 15 percent marks are alloted to the staff nurses working on a contractual basis.

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The candidates should not be above 40 years as on June 30, 2019.

Candidates for SC/ST and BC category, the upper age limit is 45, for people with disability (PWD) category candidates, it’s 50 years.



Education: Candidates should have completed Intermediate and General Nursing and Midwifery, who are permanently registered in A.P. Nursing And Midwives Council under Nursing council of India.

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Zone I – 24

Zone II – 46

Zone II – 29

Zone IV 56

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Zone address

Zone – I: The Regional Director of Medical and Health Services, Opp. Bullaiah College, Resapuvanipalem, Visakhapatnam

Zone – II: The Regional Director of Medical and Health Services, District Headquarters Hospital Compound, Rajamahendravaram

Zone – III: The Regional Director of Medical and Health Services, Janda Chettu Street, Near Aswani Hospital, Back side of RTC Bus Stand, Old Guntur, Guntur

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Application fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

The SC, ST, BC and PH category candidates are exempted to pay the fee.

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be hired for Rs 25,140 – 73,270 per month along with allowances.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More