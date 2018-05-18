The Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2018 results have been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education on its official website at sche.ap.gov.in. Students can check their results on the site as it is now available and download the same if necessary.

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) on its official website yesterday, May 17, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the Council’s web portal, i.e at sche.ap.gov.in. The PGECET exam was conducted during the month of May by the Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

Moreover, this examination is held for those candidates seeking admissions into the postgraduate degree programmes in various colleges throughout the state. Candidates can also log in to the website scheap.ap.gov.in to avail their results. Also, if the candidates still wants to check their final answer keys, let us inform you that the answer keys are still available on the official webiste

Candidates can check their AP PGECET results with the help of the following steps:

Log in to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council, sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the tab that read, “AP PGECET-18” Candidates will be directed to a different page where they can see the tab ‘View Results’ Now click on the same Candidates will now have to enter their AP PGECET 2018 registration number and PGECET Hallticket Number on the space provided Click on the submit button and wait until the result is displayed on the screen of your computer Download the AP PGECET 2018 result and take a print out for future reference

To go to the link directly and check the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) Results 2018, click here: AP PGECET Results 2018

To view results directly, click here: ‘View AP PGECET 2018 Results’

