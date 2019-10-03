Andhra Pradesh Police recruitment 2019: Applications are invited by Andhra Pradesh Police for the post of the assistant public prosecutor, the notification was released on State Level Police Recruitment Board(SLPRB).

Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment 2019: Applications are invited by Andhra Pradesh Police for the post of the assistant public prosecutor. Candidates who are interested in applying for the post can visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh police that is, slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to apply for the post before October 31, 2019.

Candidates must make sure to check the eligibility criteria before applying for the post, the applicant must not have attained the age of 42 years. Age relaxation is ther for the reserved categories, candidates can refer to the official notification for the details regarding age limit and other eligibility criteria.

Direct link to the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board(SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts: September 30, 2019

The application process ends form: October 31, 2019

Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 50 posts are available for the designation of Assistant Public Prosecutors in the department of Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution.

These 50 posts will be recruited for four different zones, they are:

Zone 1(Vishakhapatnam range)- 09 posts

Zone 2(Eluru range)- 10 posts

Zone 3(Guntur range)- 14 posts

Zone 4(Kurnool range)- 17 posts

Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education:

The candidate must possess, as on the date of notification that is September 30, 2019, a Bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law awarded by any University in India, established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or of any institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification. The candidates who have passed a five-year course in law after intermediate are also eligible.

Experience:

The candidate must have actively practiced as an advocate for not less than three years in Criminal Courts in the States on the date of notification i.e.,30-09-2019

Age:

A candidate must not have attained the age of 42 years as on July 01, 2019 that is the applicant must have been born not earlier than July 02, 1977.

Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment 2019: Required documents

The candidate will be required to submit (Upload) a copy of the photo, a signature, and other certificates while submitting the online application form.

