BSEAP SSC class 10 result: The Andhra Pradesh class 10 boards result will be declared in the second week of May, confirms an official. The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is most likely to announce the result on May 10, 2019. Once the result is out, students will be required to visit the official website i.e. bseap.co.in. Last year, the result was declared on April 29, 2019. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh conducted the class 10 exams from March 18 to April 12, 2019, and has already released the class 12 results.

BSEAP SSC class 10 result: When to check

The result will be released after May 10, 2019, as has been confirmed by a board official.

BSEAP SSC class 10 result: How to check via the official website

Go to the official website i.e. bseap.co.in On the homepage, click the result tab Enter credentials such as roll number and name Click submit and view your result Once you have viewed the result, download and save it for future reference

Besides the official website, students can check their result SMS as well.

BSEAP SSC class 10 result:: Where to check

BSEAP SSC class 10 result: How to check via SMS

For those who don’t have internet access, they can get their result by texting as well. They are required to type SSC <space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to get result on text message alert.

This year more than 6 lakh students appeared for Andhra Pradesh class 10 boards, which was similar to last year. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.8, contrary to 2017 that saw 91.97 pass percentage. This year too the pass percentage is expected to shoot up.

This year over 2800 exam centres conducted exams. Last year’s results saw Prakasam, East Godavari and Vishakhapatnam excel among other districts.

About AP Board: The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC public examinations and other minor exams like DElED. It is an independent department that is operated by the ministry of secondary education, the government of Andhra Pradesh.

