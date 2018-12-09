Andhra Pradesh SSC exams 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the datesheet of Class 10 or Matriculation exam to be held next year on its official website. Students appearing for the examination can download the same by following the steps given below.

Andhra Pradesh SSC exams 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the class 10 or matriculation examination date sheet or exam timetable through its official website – bseap.org. All the candidates appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) leaving examination next year are advised to check the schedule on the website and download the same by following the instructions given below. The Board exams will commence from March 18 and will go on till April 2, 2019.

Moreover, in the examination, there will be a different set of question papers for every subject and candidates appearing for the same must not that if they attempt answers to a wrong set of question paper other than the one assigned to them, they will be disqualified from the examination, as per the official notification released on the official site of Andhra Pradesh Board. Also, candidates should appear for the examination only from the centres allotted to them, otherwise their candidature will be cancelled.

How to download the Class 10 or Matriculation Exam 2019 schedule?

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board – bseap.org

Search for the link that reads, “Matriculation Exam 2019 Datesheet”

Click on it

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Now, download same and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the timetable of Class 10 or Matric Exam 2019, click on this link: http://main.bseap.org/

