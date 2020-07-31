The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to reopen the schools from September 5 across the state. The reopening of the schools coincides with Teacher’s Day.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to get ready for reopening of school from September 5 and hopefully the situation will be normal by then.

He asked the officials to prepare for the launch YSR Vidhya Kanuka on the same day and students will be provided with a kit of a schoolbag, text and notebooks, cloth of three pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks and belt.

The Chief Minister said that masks should also be included in the kit and awareness should be created among the students as to how to use the masks.

On the other hand, the government is ready to go ahead with English medium Schools only despite the announcement of the National Education Policy of 2020. the schools were closed as soon as the covid 19 outspread happened in India. Already the admission procedure will begin from Monday and continue for the next 40 days.

However, only parents are allowed to go to the schools for completing the admission procedure, by following the COVID-19 guidelines. The school management should provide transfer certificates to the parents in case they decide to join their children in other schools. Students hailing from migrant backgrounds should be allowed to pursue education without asking for any documents, except their identity.

Steps should be taken by the educational institutions in utilizing the services of the interested youth in their respective localities. The teachers should attend the schools once a week as per the orders issued by their respective headmasters. Exemptions were given to the teachers having health complications, differently-abled, and those staying in containment zones.

