The Andhra Pradesh University has announced the results for the undergraduate and postgraduates courses for the session 2019-20. Students can check the official website @andhrauniversity.edu.in for results. The result for the UG level includes the 6th semester of B.Sc. The PG level incudes – third-semester exam of MS (Communication and Media Studies), MA (History), MA (Ancient History and Archaeology) and MA(Human Rights and Duties).
How to check results:
1. Visit the official website @andhrauniversity.edu.in
2. Click on the result link
3. Click the list
4. Enter registration number
5. Download the result
6. Take the printout for future reference