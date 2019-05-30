The Andhra Pradesh University has declared the results of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The students who had appeared for the exams can check their results for the concerned semesters. Candidates can get related information regarding the classes through the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh University has announced the results for the undergraduate and postgraduates courses for the session 2019-20. Students can check the official website @andhrauniversity.edu.in for results. The result for the UG level includes the 6th semester of B.Sc. The PG level incudes – third-semester exam of MS (Communication and Media Studies), MA (History), MA (Ancient History and Archaeology) and MA(Human Rights and Duties).

How to check results:

1. Visit the official website @andhrauniversity.edu.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Click the list

4. Enter registration number

5. Download the result

6. Take the printout for future reference

