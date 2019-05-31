Andhra University UG, PG results 2019 out: The results for various UG and PG courses have been announced by the Andhra University. All the candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check their result by visiting the official website of the university, andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Andhra University UG, PG results 2019 out: Andhra University has announced the results for the UG and PG courses which were recently held in April 2019. The results were announced on May 30, 2019, and all the candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check their result by visiting the official website of the university, andhrauniversity.edu.in. In order to check the results, all the candidates need to provide the provided roll numbers and other required details on the official website so all the candidates are supposed to keep their hall tickets or the admit cards with them.

Andhra University UG and PG courses for which the result have been announced:

MS (Communication and Media Studies) 3rd-semester exam held in November 2018

MA (History) 3rd Semester exam held in November 2018

MA (Ancient History and Archaeology) 3rd Semester exam held in November 2018

MA (Human Rights and Duties) 3rd Semester exam held in November 2018

MA (Human Rights and Duties) 1st Semester exam held in November 2018

B.Sc. Degree exam (Choice Based Credit System) 6th Semester held in March 2019-Regulation 2016

B.Sc. Degree exam (Choice Based Credit System) 6th Semester held in March 2019-Regulation 2015

Steps to check the Andhra University Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra University.

Step 2: Tap the link saying results present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you until the original mark sheet is provided.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App