Pariksha Manthan Publication has time and again proved their competence and utility and this year is no exception. This year, nearly 50 percent of questions from the total number of questions in the prelim exam were asked from their different books.

The much awaited IAS Preliminary Exam-2020 was conducted under the supervision of UPSC on 4th October, 2020. All the Publication Houses and Coaching Institutes are stunned to go through the paper pattern of this year. This year, In the Preliminary Exam, maximum questions were asked from Economics, Indian Polity and Constitution, Agriculture and Environment section.The exam pattern was set in such a way, barely 8-10 questions were asked directly and most of the questions were contrary to the questions framed and expected by the Exam Pundits.

The UPSC not only framed conceptual questions based on point of origin but also on its background and it was seen that most of the questions had overlapped options. We analysed the entire paper and found that the coaching centres and other institutions confuse the aspirants rather than helping them to solve such type of innovative questions .

Considering the nature of the questions asked, It is patently clear that now the questions are trying to test the analytical ability and aptitude of the aspirants rather than their factual knowledge. In such a case the most important point which we would like to emphasize is that the students need not make exertive efforts or study more and more but it is essential that they should learn less intensively and with more depth. There are numerous coaching institutes spread over from Patna to Allahabad which prepare more than four thousand pages of Current Affairs topics in entire year whereas the need is just to learn 800 pages of Current Affairs topics as we have done.

In this way you will save your precious time and invest your energy on optional subjects and other areas for optimum result. So you should read less copiously and study in methodical manner with a precise strategy. This is a tradition of “Pariksha Manthan Publication” that we have always proved our competence and utility, on the parameters of the aspirants for the last many years and this year also it is not an exception. Nearly 50 percent of questions from the total number of questions in the prelim exam were asked from our different books.

We tallied the questions asked in the prelim exams with the questions of Pariksha Manthan books and found that 65 percent of the total questions were from our leading Current Affairs Magazine ”Lakshya”.

Apart from the Current Affairs many questions were asked from our books related to Indian Constitution and Polity, Environment and Ecology , Indian Art and Culture , History (Modern, Medieval and Ancient) , General Science and Science and Technology. We are delighted to inform that we are going to launch our Youtube channel shortly. Through this medium we would be establishing a continuous communication with our valued aspirants.