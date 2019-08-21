Anna University, Chennai has invited applications for the temporary Non-teaching posts and the candidates who want to apply are requested to fill the application form and submit along with the required documents on or before August 30. Check the details below!

Alagappa College Of Technology Campus, Anna University, Chennai has invited applications from eligible, interested and suitable candidates for the temporary Non-teaching Posts based on a daily wage. There are minimum requirements and qualifications to be fulfilled by the candidates applying for the post.

There are two Non-teaching Posts, Professional Assistant-3 and Peon-cum-line operator and for each of them, only a single vacancy is available. The salary per day for the post of Professional Assistant-3 will be Rs 627 and for the post of Peon-cum-line operator will be Rs 412 per day.

The eligibility criteria for Anna University, Chennai recruitment 2019 educational qualification is that the candidates applying for the post of Professional Assistant-3 must have Diploma in EEE Desirable: C license holder and candidates who are applying for the post of Peon-cum-line operator must have 8th standard Pass with ITI B license holder.

The last date of submission of the application form is August 30. So all the candidates applying for the posts are requested to submit their application forms on or before August 30 and candidates sending their application forms through post should ensure that their post reaches to the Dean of the University before the last date.

You can also visit Anna University’s official website www.annauniv.edu to get updated of all the further official instructions. This has been also said that if the applicants apply in more numbers then a written test will be conducted to examine the eligibility of the candidates and select the deserving ones.

The application form for the posts is available offline which needs to filled by the candidates in a given format attached with the copy of Diploma/ ITI and all other important certificates required should be submitted to the Dean, Alagappa College of Technology, Anna University, Chennai-600025.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App