Anna University has announced the results for various UG, PG and PhD courses. Candidates who participated in the exam can now check the result on the official website of the Anna University, aucoe.annauniv.edu. Anna University declared the result of the exam conducted in April/May 2019. All students are advised to log in with their registration number and date of birth to download the Anna University result 2019.

Students who secured the pass marks in UG, PG and PhD exam will be qualified for the next semester of the University. Students who are not satisfied with the marks can apply their answer script for revaluation.

Steps to check Anna University result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Anna University,aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A login page will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter required details like registration number and date of birth and submit

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Students can download the result and take a print out for future reference

The Anna University result 2019 will be containing details like name of the student, registration number, semester, course, subject code, result status (pass/fail) and grade obtained. Students should keep in mind results declared on the official website is immediate information and the University will provide original mark sheet to all students participated in the exam.

