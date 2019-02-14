The examination for postgraduate and undergraduate courses took place last year in November and December

Anna University has declared its first semester results for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Wednesday, available on the official website. The examination for postgraduate and undergraduate courses took place last year in November and December.

Find out how to check your result by following the given procedure:

– Go to official website of the University i.e. https://www.annauniv.edu/

– Select the UG/PG semester 1 link on the home page

– Fill in your details and click the submit link

– Keep a hardcopy of the result for future references.

About Anna University Entrance Test:

Anna University is a state-run technical university in Chennai, Tamil Nadu It offers admission to various courses through common entrance test. The Tamil Nadu Professional Courses Entrance Examination (TNPC EE) is used as a basis for admission to professional courses in the state though it was applicable only till 2006. From the academic year 2007, students were admitted to engineering colleges on the basis of their higher secondary marks. While the process of the postgraduate admission process is carried out through TANCET and GATE scores

Colleges under Anna University:

The university houses College of Engineering, Guindy, Alagappa College of Technology, School of Architecture and Planning, three technical departments of the University of Madras. Another campus is in Chrompet (Madras Institute of Technology). It also has satellite campuses in Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli

Noted alumni list:

APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India

Verghese Kurien, father of White Revolution in India

Akkineni Nagarjuna, Indian actor

Others include Sujatha Rangarajan, S. Somasegar, ShivNadar etc.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More