Anna University result 2018: Anna University on Sunday has shared the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examination 2018 results on its official website @ aucoe.annauniv.edu. The candidates who appeared for the November and December examination may check their result by simply log in on to Anna University’s website. The students may follow the simple steps mentioned below to check, share and download their UG, PG exam 2018 result.

The Anna University has also shared the time table for distance education programme 2019 exams, which will be held in February and March, has also been released on the official website.

Here are the steps to check and download Anna University UG, PG November/ December exam 2018 result.

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Anna University— aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads results.

Step 3: A new window will pop up now.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials of the student like registration number, date of birth etc

Step 5: Click on the submit button now.

Step 6: The result for Anna University UG, PG November/ December exam 2018 be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your mark sheet for future reference.

