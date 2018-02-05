Anna University, Chennai, has declared the results for January 2018 examinations for students under the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The results can be checked on the website by the students, which is available on the official website – aucoe.annauniv.edu. there is a chance that the official results website may not respond when a large number of candidates tries to access the results at the same time.

Office of the Controller of Examination, Anna University, Chennai, has declared the results for January 2018 examinations for students under the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The results can be checked on the website by the students, which is available on the official website – aucoe.annauniv.edu. Those students who have secured low marks or are simply not satisfied with their respective results can also apply for revaluation, the dates for revaluation will be announced later on. The examination was held in January 2018.

Here are following steps to see the declared exam 2018 results by the Anna University

Step 1: The student should log in to the Anna University portal mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, the student can enter his/her registration number and date to birth to in order to log in to his/her profile.

Step 3: Click on the result tab to see results of semester examination 2018.

Step 4: Take a print out for further reference, which is important to keep for self-records.

Anna University is a technical university in Tamil Nadu, India. The main campus is in Guindy, Chennai. The government of Tamil Nadu established the Anna University of Technology on 4 September 1978 through Tamil Nadu Act 30 of 1978. In 2001, under the Anna University Amendment Act of 2001, the university became an affiliating university, taking under its wings all the engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. This included six government engineering colleges, three government-aided private institutions, and 426 self-financing colleges. Due to over access to the website, there is a chance that the official results website may not respond when a large number of candidates tries to access the results at the same time.