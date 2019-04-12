Anna University recruitment 2019: The online applications have been invited for the post of Technical Assistant by the Anna University on the official website. The eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official website on or before April 15, 2019. New recruitment notification has been published for the post of peon-cum-driver in Anna University Recruitment 2019-20.

New recruitment jobs 2019-20 notification was published at annauniv.edu for the post of peon-cum-driver in Anna University Recruitment 2019-20. One vacancy in Anna University notification is for the post-professional assistant.

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview after scrutinising the applications. The actual date and time of interview of the shortlisted candidates in due course by e-mail only. The candidates should appear for their interviews with their original certificates.

Important Dates for Anna University recruitment

Last date of application – April 15, 2019

Anna University vacancy details

There are a total of 8 number of Technical Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Assistant Posts

Technical Assistant- Candidates possessing B.E(Electronics and Communication Engineering)/B.E (Bio-Medical Engineering.)/ B.E (MedicalElectronics)/M.E (Applied Electronics)/M.E (VLSI) / M.E (Embedded System)/M.E (Medical Electronics)/M.E (Bio-Medical Engineering) Degree are eligible to apply for the posts.

How to apply for Anna University jobs 2019

Eligible candidates can submit their application along with other relevant documents to Coordinator University with Potential for Excellence Kalanjiyam Building, 2nd Floor, OPP. to Mining Engineering Anna University Chennai 600 025. The last date to submit the same is before or on April 15, 2019.

About Anna University

Anna University is a state technical university which was established on September 4, 1978 in Tamil Nadu, India. The main campus is in Guindy, Chennai and the satellite campus is in Chromepet, Chennai. It is ranked at the tenth institution in India overall by the National Institutional Ranking Framework. It is ranked at fourth among the universities.

