Anna University has announced the results for UG, PG and PhD semester examinations. Students can visit the official website of the university to check their results.

Anna University Result 2019 @ annauniv.edu : Anna University has announced the results on their official website for the semester examinations. Candidates can visit the official website to check their results. The results have been declared for the candidates who have appeared in the examinations conducted in April-May 2019.

The students qualifying the semester examinations will be promoted to the next semester of their respective courses. Students not satisfied with their performance or marks in a particular subject can apply for revaluation by filling and submitting the re-evaluation application form. Students need to follow the complete process of re-evaluation and must apply before the due date.

Candidates who have appeared for the April-May semester exams can follow the following steps to check their results:

Step 1: First the candidate needs to visit the official website – annauniv.edu

Step 2: In the opening window, the candidate needs to choose the link for ‘Result’.

Step 3: A login portal will be opened for students

Step 4: After that students will need to enter their registration details along with date of birth.

Step 5: Then click on the ‘login’ option

Step 6: The result can be checked on the screen and can be downloaded for future purpose.

Anna University conducts examination twice in a year in semester mode which is Even Semester and Odd Semester. The Odd Semester exams happen during the months of Nov-Dec, while the even semester exams are conducted during May-June.

