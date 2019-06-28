Anna University Results 2019: Anna University has announced the results for the UG, PG and PhD courses. Students can access and download their result by visiting aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Anna University Results 2019: The results for different UG, PG and PhD courses have been announced by the Anna University. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Anna University, aucoe.annauniv.edu. All the candidates are supposed to make a login by using their registration number and date of birth in order to download the Anna University Result 2019. The result will consist of the qualifying status of all the candidates. The results have been announced for the exams held in the month of April and May 2019. A student will be considered pass in the exams only if he or she will score more than the minimum marks required to clearly pass the examination as per the university rules. All the students who will clearly pass the examination will be promoted to the next semester or next course of study. Students who have any queries related to the marks scored by them in a particular subject or in the semester exam will have a chance of a revaluation of their answer scripts. All the students will be supposed to apply for the process of re-evaluation before the last date as per the university.

Steps to check Anna University Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University, aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number, date of birth and captcha in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the login button.

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download your result.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App