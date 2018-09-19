The Anna University has declared the re-evaluation results on the official website for the undergraduate and postgraduate examination which were conducted between April and May 2018. The candidates need to follow a series of steps to check their result.

Anna University Re-evaluation exam result 2018: After announcing the results of under-graduate and post-graduate examination in June, the Anna University has announced the undergraduate re-evaluation examination results on the official website. The students appeared for the examination between April and May 2018 and applied for the revaluation after the main exam result was announced in July 2018.

Following are the websites where the candidates can check the results.

coe1.annauniv.edu coe2.annauniv.edu

In case the candidates face difficulty in the above-mentioned websites, they may visit an alternate website that is, aucoe.annauniv.edu.

In order to check the result, the candidates have to follow a series of steps.

The first step to access your result is to log in to Anna University result portal, acoe.annauniv.edu. Then

click on the link named as ‘Revaluation Result Published for April / May 2018 ( Except U.G Part Time)’

From there you will be directed to a new webpage where you can enter your registration number and date of birth. This is a necessary step as to log in to your profile. Then click on the result tab and download the form to take a print out.

If the server doesn’t work there is no need to worry you are advised to wait for a moment and try it again.

It is an important note for those who will appear for the November examination, the examination fee would commence from September 24, 2018 and end on October 5, 2018.

For the uninitiated, the Anna University is a technical university situated in Tamil Nadu, India which was named after CN Annadurai.

According to a Times of India report, since 2017, the Anna University has collected over Rs 75 crore from engineering students for a re-evaluation of papers. From 2011, it has collected a total of Rs 28.82 crore for providing photocopies of answer sheets and Rs 46.65 crore for revaluation.

