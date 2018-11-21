After postponing the examinations, Anna University has finally announced the new dates for it. The examination that was going to start from November 15 to November 22 has been rescheduled by the authorities. Examinations of all colleges affiliated to Anna University for postgraduate or Undergraduate programs have been postponed because of the Cyclone Gaja.

Now, the examination that was going to be conducted on November 15 will now take place on November 22, the exam that was going to be held on November 16 will now be held on December 13 and the examinations that were scheduled to happen on November 17 will now take place on December 14, 2018.

Not just Anna University, even the Pondicherry University cancelled the examinations on November 14 that were going to happen at the centres Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mahe, Yanam and Karaikal. Anna Univesity has taken this decision in favour of the students to save them from cyclone Gaja.

To escape you from the chaos of finding the revised dates, we have listed them here. Have a look!

1. November 15 (Forenoon and Afternoon) exam – November 22

2. November 16 exam – December 13

3. November 17 exam- December 14

4. November 19 exam- December 15

5. November 20 exam- December 17

Although the dates have shifted, the students are advised to keep prepping up for the examinations.

