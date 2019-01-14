Anna University UG, PG results 2018: The result of Undergraduate and Postgraduate December Exam has been released on the official website of Anna University. Candidates can log into - annauniv.edu and download the same with the help of the steps given below.

Anna University UG, PG results 2018: The result of Undergraduate and Postgraduate December Exam has been released on the official website of Anna University. Candidates can log into – annauniv.edu and download the same with the help of the steps given below. According to reports in a leading daily, the results of the University had been declared on the official website on January 12, 2019. The examination was conducted by the authority during the month of November and December last year.

How to download the Anna University UG, PG Result 2018?

Log into the official website of Anna University – https://www.annauniv.edu/

Search for the link that reads, “UG/PG – Nov/Dec 2018 – Results (Grade System)” or “UG/PG – Nov/Dec 2018 – Results MARK System)” on the homepage and “Click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Now, enter the necessary details in the space provided on the page

Click on the submit button

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website and download the result online: https://www.annauniv.edu/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More