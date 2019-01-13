Anna University UG/PG results: The results for undergraduate and postgraduate programme exams has been declared by Anna University. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at aucoe.annauniv.edu. The students can check the results by using their login credentials. The results are also available on coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu.

Anna University UG/PG results: The results for undergraduate and postgraduate programme exams has been declared by Anna University. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at aucoe.annauniv.edu. The students can check the results by using their login credentials. The results are also available on coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu. The Anna Univesity had conducted UG/PG programme exams in November or December 2018. Around a lakh students had appeared in these exams.

The candidates who are not satisfied with their results can also apply for revaluation. The candidates may face issue due to technical glitches caused by the heavy load on the servers. Students, however, are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details.

The time table for distance education programme 2019 exams, which will be held in February and March, has also been released on the official website.

Know how to check Anna University UG/PG results:

Log on to the official at annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the Result tab Select the result option available there Enter requisite details – registration number, date of birth and image code and click submit Your results will be displayed on your screen Download the same and take a print out for future reference

