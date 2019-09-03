Annamalai University DDE May Result 2019: The Department of Distance Education (DDE) May examination results has been declared by the Annamalai University. Those who had appeared in the exam can check the results from the official website, annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

In order to check the results candidates must enter their roll number or registration number to check the results. Candidates can also click on the direct link of the website to check the result’

Direct Link: ‘DDE Results May 2019’

Annamalai University DDE Result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Annamalai University on annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, of the website, click on the Examination tab available

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, select the link on the page which says ‘DDE Results May 2019’

Step 4: Clicking, on that a new window will open, enter student’s roll number or registration number to check the result.

Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed.

Step 6: DDE Result 2019 will display on the screen

Check the result, download and take a printout for future reference

Annamalai University is a state university located in Annamalai Nagar, Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, India. The university offers more than 500 courses through distance education. The Directorate of Distance Education was established in the year 1979 and is credited with the largest enrollment in India. All the programmes of study offered by DDE have the approval of Distance Education Council, New Delhi. For more details regarding the exam, students can check the official website of the University on annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

