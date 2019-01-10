AP DSC SGT Admit Card: The Andhra Pradesh DSC SGT Exam 2019 is going to be conducted from January 18 and the hall tickets or admit cards have been published on the official website - apdsc.apcfss.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the same.

AP DSC SGT Admit Card: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming examination AP DSC SGT Exam 2019 on the official website. All those who have submitted their applications for the examination can check the official website – apdsc.apcfss.in and download the hall tickets. The admit card is now available on the portal of the concerned authority. Candidates should note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination.

The AP DSC Exam has been scheduled to be conducted by the authority from January 18, 2019. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions for their given below for their convenience to download the AP DSC SGT hall ticket.

How to download the AP DSC SGT Admit Card?

Candidates need to log into the official website of AP DSC – apdsc.apcfss.in

Now, they will be directed to the homepage

Search for the link that reads, “AP DSC SGT hall ticket 2019” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Now, login with the credentials and click on the admit card

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of it for future use

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More