AP DSC SGT Admit Card: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming examination AP DSC SGT Exam 2019 on the official website. All those who have submitted their applications for the examination can check the official website – apdsc.apcfss.in and download the hall tickets. The admit card is now available on the portal of the concerned authority. Candidates should note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination.
The AP DSC Exam has been scheduled to be conducted by the authority from January 18, 2019. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions for their given below for their convenience to download the AP DSC SGT hall ticket.
How to download the AP DSC SGT Admit Card?
- Candidates need to log into the official website of AP DSC – apdsc.apcfss.in
- Now, they will be directed to the homepage
- Search for the link that reads, “AP DSC SGT hall ticket 2019” and click on it
- Candidates will be taken to a different window
- Now, login with the credentials and click on the admit card
- The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the same and take a print out of it for future use
