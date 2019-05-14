Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2019 declared: The Andhra Pradesh Board SSC 10th Results 2019 has been declared on bseape.org, manabadi.com. However, the AP Board official website seems to have crashed due to heavy traffic. Students can check the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) results on the alternative websites mentioned below.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2019 declared: The Andhra Pradesh Board SSC 10th Results 2019 has been declared on bseape.org, manabadi.com. However, the AP Board official website seems to have crashed due to heavy traffic. Students can check the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) results on the alternative websites mentioned below.

Since the website http://results19.bseap.org/ has crashed due to heavy traffic, students can check their AP Class 10th results on these alternative website direct links given here.

Direct links to download AP SSC 10th Result 2019:

results.cgg.gov.in,

examresults.net,

manabadi.com,

indiaresults.com,

vidyatoday.in,

results.shiksha,

vidyavision.com

schools9.com.

Read More: AP SSC Result 2019: Steps to check BSEAP Class 10th Result @ bseap.org

How to check AP Board 10th Result via SMS

Students need to Type the below message and receive the scores and result in your phone’s inbox

SMS <SSC ROLL NUMBER> Send it to 56263

How to check Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2019?

Students need to visit the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh official website, bseap.org

On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2019”

Students will be redirected to a new page

Now, enter the roll number printed on your AP Admit Card 2019 and other necessary details in the space provided on the new window

Click on submit button

AP SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of AP 10th Result for future reference if necessary

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App