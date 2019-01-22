AP Constable Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the results of the exam on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. The examinations which were held for the police constable post on January 6 and 8. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website.

AP Constable Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has announced the results of the exam held for the police constable post on January 6 and 8. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. They can enter the details such as hall ticket, registration number and date of birth to access their result. The final answer keys of the written exam have also been released. Earlier this year, the preliminary answer key was released. The last date to raise the objections was January 10.

AP Police Constable Result: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the details such as hall ticket number/ registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 6: Download the AP Police Constable Result

The examination was held for for SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (AR) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Warders (Men), Warders (Women) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department and Firemen in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department.

The examination was conducted at 704 centres across 28 locations. A total of 3,92,785 candidates had registered for the examination. As many as 3,46,284 the candidates appeared for the examination.

